Hungary's President To Attend Astana International Forum

ASTANA, Kazakhstan, January 31. The President of Hungary Katalin Novak will visit Astana on an official visit and attend the Astana International Forum in June 2024 upon the invitation of the President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, the Foreign Policy Advisor to the President of Hungary Kristóf Altusz said, Trend reports.

He made the remark during a meeting with the Ambassador of Kazakhstan Zhanibek Abdrashov.

The diplomats also discussed current issues on the agenda of bilateral relations within the framework of the Kazakh-Hungarian strategic partnership.

Abdrashov briefed the Hungarian diplomat on the progress of political and socio-economic reforms in Kazakhstan, the country's foreign policy activities, and its investment policy.

The meeting reviewed the implementation of tasks resulting from official visits in 2023, and it was noted that concrete measures are undertaken to implement the tasks set during the negotiations between President Tokayev and Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban in Astana last year.

As a result of the negotiations, the diplomats confirmed their commitment to further strengthening the strategic partnership between the two countries and expressed confidence in the further comprehensive development of Kazakh-Hungarian relations.

The Astana International Forum to be held on June 13-14 this year will serve as a platform for high-level delegates from foreign governments, international organizations, businesses, and academic circles to engage in dialogue and seek solutions to problems such as climate change, food shortages, and energy security.

