Hungary's President To Attend Astana International Forum

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) ASTANA, Kazakhstan, January 31. The President
of Hungary Katalin Novak will visit Astana on an official visit and
attend the Astana International Forum in June 2024 upon the
invitation of the President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev,
the Foreign Policy Advisor to the President of Hungary Kristóf
Altusz said, Trend reports.
He made the remark during a meeting with the Ambassador of
Kazakhstan Zhanibek Abdrashov.
The diplomats also discussed current issues on the agenda of
bilateral relations within the framework of the Kazakh-Hungarian
strategic partnership.
Abdrashov briefed the Hungarian diplomat on the progress of
political and socio-economic reforms in Kazakhstan, the country's
foreign policy activities, and its investment policy.
The meeting reviewed the implementation of tasks resulting from
official visits in 2023, and it was noted that concrete measures
are undertaken to implement the tasks set during the negotiations
between President Tokayev and Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban
in Astana last year.
As a result of the negotiations, the diplomats confirmed their
commitment to further strengthening the strategic partnership
between the two countries and expressed confidence in the further
comprehensive development of Kazakh-Hungarian relations.
The Astana International Forum to be held on June 13-14 this
year will serve as a platform for high-level delegates from foreign
governments, international organizations, businesses, and academic
circles to engage in dialogue and seek solutions to problems such
as climate change, food shortages, and energy security.
Stay up-to-date with more news at Trend News
Agency's WhatsApp channel
MENAFN01022024000187011040ID1107795601
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.