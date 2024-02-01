NATO Supports Normalization Process Of Azerbaijani-Armenian Relations

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 31. NATO supports the
normalization process of Azerbaijani-Armenian relations, the new
Special Representative of NATO Secretary General for the South
Caucasus and Central Asia Javier Colomina told Armenian media,
Trend reports.
He stated that both countries' territorial integrity and
sovereignty must be recognized and serve as the foundation for the
normalization process.
"We want the peace talks to restart as soon as possible. We know
there are numerous formats for negotiating," Colomina noted.
The NATO representative stressed that sustainable peace is
crucial for stability in the South Caucasus region.
