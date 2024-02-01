               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
NATO Supports Normalization Process Of Azerbaijani-Armenian Relations


2/1/2024 2:59:20 AM

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 31. NATO supports the normalization process of Azerbaijani-Armenian relations, the new Special Representative of NATO Secretary General for the South Caucasus and Central Asia Javier Colomina told Armenian media, Trend reports.

He stated that both countries' territorial integrity and sovereignty must be recognized and serve as the foundation for the normalization process.

"We want the peace talks to restart as soon as possible. We know there are numerous formats for negotiating," Colomina noted.

The NATO representative stressed that sustainable peace is crucial for stability in the South Caucasus region.

