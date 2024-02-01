Azerbaijan To Levy Single Fees For Utilization-Subjected Vehicles

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 31. Azerbaijan will
charge one-time fees for vehicles transferred for utilization,
Trend reports.
This is reflected in the "Procedure of Formation and Use of
Funds of the Fund for Utilization of Vehicles," approved by the
decision of the Cabinet of Ministers of Azerbaijan.
According to the order, the resources of the Fund for the
utilization of vehicles are used in the following directions:
- reimbursement of the amounts of discounts applicable to the
purchase of newly produced domestic vehicles by transferring the
document confirming their sale to the sellers of vehicles;
- payment of funds for the organization and ensuring the
performance of functions of the operator related to the utilization
of vehicles.
Stay up to date with more news on Trend News Agency's
WhatsApp channel
MENAFN01022024000187011040ID1107795597
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.