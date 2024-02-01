Armenia Falls West's Next Victim - Trend News Agency's Deputy Director

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 31. Armenia is
another victim of the West, Deputy Director General of Trend News
Agency, Head of Turkic World media platform, and political
scientist Rufiz Hafizoglu told BakuTV, Trend reports.
"Armenia looks to be unwilling to pursue peace, which is
supported by a variety of grounds. Accepting Azerbaijan's proposal
would be a practical demonstration of a real desire for peace.
Similarly, if Armenia sought to encourage improved Turkish-Armenian
relations, it would be reflected in constitutional reforms and
abandon the mindset of viewing Türkiye's territory as "ancient
Armenian land" thereof," he said.
Hafizoglu underscored the significance of the events in Ukraine
as a crucial lesson for the Armenian authorities.
"Armenia believes that the United States and France will back
it. However, Europe should understand that Armenia will constantly
hunt for a new sponsor and patron. Armenia is an open field for
France and India, as well as is another victim of Western
influence," the political analyst added.
Stay up-to-date with more news on Trend News Agency's
WhatsApp channel
MENAFN01022024000187011040ID1107795593
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.