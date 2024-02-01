Armenia Falls West's Next Victim - Trend News Agency's Deputy Director

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 31. Armenia is another victim of the West, Deputy Director General of Trend News Agency, Head of Turkic World media platform, and political scientist Rufiz Hafizoglu told BakuTV, Trend reports.

"Armenia looks to be unwilling to pursue peace, which is supported by a variety of grounds. Accepting Azerbaijan's proposal would be a practical demonstration of a real desire for peace. Similarly, if Armenia sought to encourage improved Turkish-Armenian relations, it would be reflected in constitutional reforms and abandon the mindset of viewing Türkiye's territory as "ancient Armenian land" thereof," he said.

Hafizoglu underscored the significance of the events in Ukraine as a crucial lesson for the Armenian authorities.

"Armenia believes that the United States and France will back it. However, Europe should understand that Armenia will constantly hunt for a new sponsor and patron. Armenia is an open field for France and India, as well as is another victim of Western influence," the political analyst added.

