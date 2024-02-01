Kazakhstan And Uzbekistan Hammer Out New Deal

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 31. Kazakhstan and
Uzbekistan have extended the mutual stay of their people on the
territory of the adjacent country without registration from 5 to 30
days, Trend reports.
Today, the Kazakhstani Parliament ratified the Protocol with
relevant amendments to the intergovernmental agreement between the
two countries on the conditions of mutual travel for citizens as of
July 7, 2000.
The protocol was signed on December 22, 2022, in Tashkent. The
new document will create favorable conditions for the stay of
citizens of the two states on the territory of each other and will
affect the further development of economic ties, business, and
cultural exchange between the two countries.
