               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

Kazakhstan And Uzbekistan Hammer Out New Deal


2/1/2024 2:59:13 AM

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 31. Kazakhstan and Uzbekistan have extended the mutual stay of their people on the territory of the adjacent country without registration from 5 to 30 days, Trend reports.

Today, the Kazakhstani Parliament ratified the Protocol with relevant amendments to the intergovernmental agreement between the two countries on the conditions of mutual travel for citizens as of July 7, 2000.

The protocol was signed on December 22, 2022, in Tashkent. The new document will create favorable conditions for the stay of citizens of the two states on the territory of each other and will affect the further development of economic ties, business, and cultural exchange between the two countries.

Stay up-to-date with more news on Trend News Agency's WhatsApp channel

MENAFN01022024000187011040ID1107795592

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

Search