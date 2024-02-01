Kazakhstan And Uzbekistan Hammer Out New Deal

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 31. Kazakhstan and Uzbekistan have extended the mutual stay of their people on the territory of the adjacent country without registration from 5 to 30 days, Trend reports.

Today, the Kazakhstani Parliament ratified the Protocol with relevant amendments to the intergovernmental agreement between the two countries on the conditions of mutual travel for citizens as of July 7, 2000.

The protocol was signed on December 22, 2022, in Tashkent. The new document will create favorable conditions for the stay of citizens of the two states on the territory of each other and will affect the further development of economic ties, business, and cultural exchange between the two countries.

