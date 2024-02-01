CBA Forecasts Azerbaijan's Current Account Surplus

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 31. According to forecasts of the Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA), the current account surplus of the balance of payments will amount to $7-8 billion in 2024, CBA chairman Taleh Kazimov said during a press conference on changes in parameters of the discount rate, Trend reports.

"It is predicted that the average annual surplus of the current account of Azerbaijan's balance of payments in 2024-2025 will amount to $7 billion," he noted.

According to Kazimov, the surplus of the current account for the balance of payments in 2023 amounted to $9–10 billion.

