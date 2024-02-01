Azerbaijan's Strategic FX Reserves Go Sky-High

( MENAFN - Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 31. Azerbaijan's strategic foreign exchange reserves have grown by 17 percent and amounted to $66.5 billion by the end of 2023, said the Governor of the Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA) during a press conference on changes in the parameters of the discount rate, Trend reports.

