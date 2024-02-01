Azerbaijani Central Bank Forecasts Economic Growth In 2024

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 31. The Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA) forecasts economic growth in the country this year at about 3.5 percent, CBA Chairman Taleh Kazimov said during a press conference on changes in the parameters of the discount rate, Trend reports.

According to him, GDP growth in 2025 will be predicted at 3-4 percent.

Will be updated