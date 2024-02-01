Kazakhstan Ends 2023 With Stretching Out Its Oil Export Routes

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) ASTANA, Kazakhstan, January 31. Kazakhstan has
expanded oil export routes in 2023, said Chairman of the Board of
KazMunayGas JSC (Kazakhstan's national oil and gas company) Magzum
Mirzagaliyev, Trend reports.
He made the remark during a meeting with President of Kazakhstan
Kassym-Jomart Tokayev.
According to him, supplies of oil to Germany and in the
direction of Azerbaijan via the Baku-Tbilisi-Ceyhan oil pipeline
began in 2023, and the tanker fleet has been expanded jointly with
partners from the UAE.
As Magzum Mirzagaliyev noted, according to key production
indicators, KazMunayGas achieved growth compared to 2022.
Along with this, he spoke about the progress in the
implementation of the offshore project "Kalamkas-Sea, Khazar,
Auezov" in the Kazakh sector of the Caspian Sea and the geological
exploration program of the national company.
At the end of the meeting, Kassym-Jomart Tokayev gave a number
of instructions on the implementation of investment projects,
maintaining the stability of hydrocarbon export routes, and
expanding the scope of geological exploration work.
