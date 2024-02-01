Kazakhstan Ends 2023 With Stretching Out Its Oil Export Routes

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) ASTANA, Kazakhstan, January 31. Kazakhstan has expanded oil export routes in 2023, said Chairman of the Board of KazMunayGas JSC (Kazakhstan's national oil and gas company) Magzum Mirzagaliyev, Trend reports.

He made the remark during a meeting with President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev.

According to him, supplies of oil to Germany and in the direction of Azerbaijan via the Baku-Tbilisi-Ceyhan oil pipeline began in 2023, and the tanker fleet has been expanded jointly with partners from the UAE.

As Magzum Mirzagaliyev noted, according to key production indicators, KazMunayGas achieved growth compared to 2022.

Along with this, he spoke about the progress in the implementation of the offshore project "Kalamkas-Sea, Khazar, Auezov" in the Kazakh sector of the Caspian Sea and the geological exploration program of the national company.

At the end of the meeting, Kassym-Jomart Tokayev gave a number of instructions on the implementation of investment projects, maintaining the stability of hydrocarbon export routes, and expanding the scope of geological exploration work.