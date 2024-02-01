               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
Embassy In France Urges Azerbaijani Citizens To Take Part In Presidential Election (PHOTO)


2/1/2024 2:58:54 AM

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 1. The Azerbaijani Embassy in France has appealed to citizens of Azerbaijan who have reached the age of 18, permanently or temporarily residing in this country, to take part in the extraordinary presidential election to be held in Azerbaijan on February 7, Trend reports via the "Election 2024” Independent Media Center.

On December 7, 2023, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev signed a decree calling for an extraordinary presidential election in the country on February 7, 2024.

On December 19, the Central Election Commission (CEC) of Azerbaijan approved the candidacy of Ilham Aliyev, nominated by the ruling New Azerbaijan Party (YAP), for participation in the extraordinary presidential election.

Azerbaijan has registered seven candidates to run in the extraordinary presidential election.

"Election 2024” Independent Media Center was launched by the CEC of Azerbaijan.

