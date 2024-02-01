Embassy In France Urges Azerbaijani Citizens To Take Part In Presidential Election (PHOTO)

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 1. The Azerbaijani
Embassy in France has appealed to citizens of Azerbaijan who have
reached the age of 18, permanently or temporarily residing in this
country, to take part in the extraordinary presidential election to
be held in Azerbaijan on February 7, Trend reports via the "Election 2024”
Independent Media Center.
On December 7, 2023, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan
Ilham Aliyev signed a decree calling for an extraordinary
presidential election in the country on February 7, 2024.
On December 19, the Central Election Commission (CEC) of Azerbaijan
approved the candidacy of Ilham Aliyev, nominated by the ruling New
Azerbaijan Party (YAP), for participation in the extraordinary
presidential election.
Azerbaijan has registered seven candidates to run in the
extraordinary presidential election.
"Election 2024” Independent Media Center was launched by the CEC
of Azerbaijan.
