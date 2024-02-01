Fitch Affirms 'BB+' Rating For Southern Gas Corridor CJSC's Notes

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 1. Fitch Ratings has
affirmed the long-term foreign-currency rating of Southern Gas
Corridor CJSC's (SGC) senior unsecured Eurobond at 'BB+', Trend reports.
This affirmation is based on Fitch's continued assessment of
SGC's $2 billion Eurobonds due in 2026, which are fully guaranteed
by the Republic of Azerbaijan (BB+/Positive).
The rating reflects the unequivocal, non-subordinated, and
irrevocable guarantee of complete and punctual repayment extended
to SGC's noteholders by the government. Consequently, Fitch
considers the rating of the notes to be aligned with Azerbaijan's
Long-Term Foreign-Currency Issuer Default Rating (IDR).
SGC's notes benefit from explicit guarantees by Azerbaijan,
enabling noteholders to pursue their claims directly against the
state without the need for legal action against SGC beforehand. The
guarantee is subject to English law and holds equal priority with
all other unsecured external sovereign debt.
Historically, allocations for guarantee coverage have been
included in the annual state budgets for 2016-2023, and this
practice is anticipated to persist.
Southern Gas Corridor started transportation of Azerbaijani gas
to Europe on December 31, 2020. It transports of gas from the
Caspian Sea region to European countries through Georgia and
Türkiye.
This large-scale project is aimed at diversification of energy
supply routes and sources, thereby contributing to strengthening
Europe's energy security. The project's cost totaled $33 billion,
as compared to the forecast $45 billion. Capital expenditures on
the SGC project are expected to be fully reimbursed within 8-10
years.
