Azerbaijani Parliament Kicks Off First Meeting Of Spring Session

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 1. The first meeting
of the spring session of the Azerbaijani Parliament has
started.
According to the internal statute of the legislature, the
session will last until May 31.
The agenda of the first plenary meeting of the spring session of
the Parliament includes 10 issues:
1. Draft resolution of the Azerbaijani Parliament on the plan of
legislative work in the spring session of 2024.
2. Draft resolution of the Azerbaijani Parliament on the
establishment of the Disciplinary Commission of the Azerbaijani
Parliament.
3. Draft resolution of the Azerbaijani Parliament on the
establishment of the Accounts Commission of the Azerbaijani
Parliament.
4. Draft law on joining the "International Agreement on Olive
Oil and Table Olives of 2015".
5. Draft law on amendments to the Law of the Republic of
Azerbaijan "On Military Duty and Military Service" (first
reading).
6. Draft law on amendments to the Law of the Republic of
Azerbaijan "On Automobile Roads" (first reading).
7. Draft law on making amendments to the law of the Azerbaijan
Republic "On food security" (first reading).
8. Draft law on making amendments to the Civil Procedure Code,
the Family Code, and the law of the Republic of Azerbaijan "On
Prevention of Domestic Violence" (first reading).
9. Draft law on amendments to the Law of the Republic of
Azerbaijan "On Prevention of Domestic Violence" (second
reading).
10.A bill on amendments to the Code of Civil Procedure, the Code
of Criminal Procedure, the Code of Administrative Offenses, and the
Laws of the Republic of Azerbaijan "On Lawyers and Lawyer Activity"
and "On Education" (second reading).
