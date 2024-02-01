Azerbaijani Parliament Kicks Off First Meeting Of Spring Session

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 1. The first meeting of the spring session of the Azerbaijani Parliament has started.

According to the internal statute of the legislature, the session will last until May 31.

The agenda of the first plenary meeting of the spring session of the Parliament includes 10 issues:

1. Draft resolution of the Azerbaijani Parliament on the plan of legislative work in the spring session of 2024.

2. Draft resolution of the Azerbaijani Parliament on the establishment of the Disciplinary Commission of the Azerbaijani Parliament.

3. Draft resolution of the Azerbaijani Parliament on the establishment of the Accounts Commission of the Azerbaijani Parliament.

4. Draft law on joining the "International Agreement on Olive Oil and Table Olives of 2015".

5. Draft law on amendments to the Law of the Republic of Azerbaijan "On Military Duty and Military Service" (first reading).

6. Draft law on amendments to the Law of the Republic of Azerbaijan "On Automobile Roads" (first reading).

7. Draft law on making amendments to the law of the Azerbaijan Republic "On food security" (first reading).

8. Draft law on making amendments to the Civil Procedure Code, the Family Code, and the law of the Republic of Azerbaijan "On Prevention of Domestic Violence" (first reading).

9. Draft law on amendments to the Law of the Republic of Azerbaijan "On Prevention of Domestic Violence" (second reading).

10.A bill on amendments to the Code of Civil Procedure, the Code of Criminal Procedure, the Code of Administrative Offenses, and the Laws of the Republic of Azerbaijan "On Lawyers and Lawyer Activity" and "On Education" (second reading).

Stay up to date with more news on Trend News Agency's WhatsApp channel