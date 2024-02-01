Kyrgyzstan, EIB Ink Mou For Financing In Transport Sector

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BISHKEK, Kyrgyzstan, February 1. Kyrgyzstan and
the European Investment Bank (EIB) have inked a memorandum of
understanding for a total sum of 150 million euros to finance
projects in Kyrgyzstan's transport sector, Trend reports.
According to the Cabinet of Ministers of Kyrgyzstan, the
memorandum took place during the Global Gateway Investors Forum for
EU-Central Asia Transport Connectivity.
At the forum, Kyrgyzstan is being represented by Bakyt Torobaev,
Deputy Chairman of the Cabinet of Ministers of Kyrgyzstan and
Minister of Water Resources, Agriculture, and Processing
Industry.
In total, the EIB plans to allocate 1.47 billion euro for
co-financing transportation projects in Kyrgyzstan, Kazakhstan, and
Uzbekistan. The co-financing by the EIB is part of a broader
commitment by European and international financial institutions to
direct 10 billion euro towards developing connections between
Europe and Central Asia and sustainable transportation
projects.
These investments will contribute to the development of the
Middle Corridor, allowing goods to traverse it within a 15-day time
frame.
The funding will mobilize additional capital, leading to overall
support for sustainable transportation projects in Central Asia
totaling 3 billion euro, according to statements from the European
Investment Bank.
