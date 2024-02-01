Kazakhstan's Aktau Port Details Dredging Work For Dev't Of Middle Corridor (Exclusive)

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 1. Dredging work
will be carried out in Kazakhstan's port of Aktau, a source at the
port told Trend .
According to the source, the dredging area will be approximately
115.1 hectares. The volume of soil excavated from the port water
area is approximately 1.63 million cubic meters.
The source noted that dredging work will be carried out along
the line of dry cargo berths of the port (dredging depth will be 6
meters), along the line of oil berths (dredging depth will be 8
meters), the turning circle for oil and dry cargo berths (dredging
depth will be 8 meters), the shipping canal (dredging depth will be
6 meters), etc.
"The project is planned to be implemented before the end of
2025," the source said. Thus, the development of design and
estimate documentation is planned for 2024, and construction and
installation work is planned for 2025.
As the source noted, financial resources for the implementation
of the project will be allocated from the budget.
Meanwhile, the Aktau port is an integral part of the
Trans-Caspian International Transport Route (TITR, or Middle
Corridor).
The Middle Corridor is a transportation and trade route that
connects Asia and Europe, passing through several countries in the
region. It is an alternative route to the traditional Northern
Corridor and Southern Corridor.
The route starts in China and crosses Central Asian countries
such as Kazakhstan, Uzbekistan, and Turkmenistan. It then passes
through the Caspian Sea, Azerbaijan, Georgia, and Türkiye before
reaching Europe.
The Middle Corridor offers a land route that connects the
eastern parts of Asia, including China, with Europe, bypassing the
longer maritime routes.
Furthermore, the total cargo turnover of the Aktau port amounted
to 3.785 million tons from January through October 2023, which is
22 percent more than the same period in 2022 (3.109 million
tons).
Thus, in the first 10 months of last year, oil transshipment
amounted to 3.012 million tons, which is 54 percent more than in
the same period in 2022 (1.957 million tons).
At the same time, grain transshipment decreased from 384,000
tons in 2022 to 162,000 in 2023.
In addition, the transshipment of metal increased by 142,000
tons (an increase of 48 percent), ferry cargo by 9,000 tons (an
increase of three times), and other cargo by 459,000 tons (an
increase of 31 percent).
