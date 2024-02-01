Austrian Rail Cargo Group To Hone Uzbekistan's Transport Realm CEO (Exclusive Interview)

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 1. Austrian Rail
Cargo Group seeks to streamline Uzbekistan's transport sector by
combining rail and intermodal solutions, leveraging its
considerable experience in the logistics and transportation
sectors, Clemens Först, CEO of Austrian ÖBB Rail Cargo Group, told
Trend in an exclusive interview.
Development of Uzbekistan's key industries
“First and foremost, our services can greatly benefit
Uzbekistan's agriculture industry. We can easily transport
agricultural products like cotton, fruits, and vegetables, giving
the agricultural industry access to international markets. This not
only broadens market reach but also boosts the competitiveness of
Uzbekistan's agricultural products on a global scale,” Först
said.
The CEO also emphasized the rapid development of the country's
mining and natural resource industries, stating that Uzbekistan is
an excellent market for Rail Cargo Group to make a substantial
impact due to its abundance of gold, uranium, and gas.
“Our efficient transportation solutions can ensure that these
valuable commodities reach worldwide markets on time and reliably,
thereby contributing to the Uzbek mining industry's growth and
prosperity. Furthermore, in the energy sector, where time-sensitive
transportation of commodities like oil and gas is vital, we are
devoted to offering efficient and dependable solutions that support
the energy sector's growth and stability,” he added.
Furthermore, Först stated that Rail Cargo Group acknowledges the
special issues connected with transporting chemicals and
petrochemicals.
“Rail Cargo Group is qualified to provide specialist logistical
services, enabling the safe and secure transit of these important
materials, therefore promoting the growth and sustainability of
Uzbekistan's chemical and petrochemical sectors,” he noted.
Customer approach
Först noted that to effectively support its Uzbek customers,
Rail Cargo Group maintains a customer-centric approach, remains
adaptable to the dynamics of changing supply chains, and
continuously seeks ways to enhance service quality and
efficiency.
"In order to support Uzbekistan's logistics and trade sectors,
Rail Cargo Group offers integrated logistics solutions that cover
everything from the first to the last mile for a wide range of
industries across the entire Eurasian region, bridging Asia and
Europe," the source said.
Further speaking, the company representative added that Rail
Cargo Group also provides its Uzbek customers with a variety of
supplementary logistics services, including warehousing, storage,
terminal operations, handling, and customs clearance.
"All the company services are tailored to assist customers in
navigating the complexities of international trade regulations and
in streamlining their supply chains, resulting in reduced costs and
improved efficiency," the source explained.
The RCG representative noted that keeping abreast of
international trade regulations and market trends is also crucial
for delivering valuable logistics solutions to Uzbekistan.
Rail and intermodal solutions
As per the company representative, the key strategies for
helping Uzbekistan bolster its railway sector include the
development of rail networks.
“Rail Cargo Group aims to strengthen its rail networks in
collaboration with Uzbekistan's national rail operator. This
includes enhancing rail connections, expanding rail infrastructure,
and improving the interoperability of rail systems,” the CEO
said.
Först stressed that Rail Cargo Group aims to provide tailored
logistics solutions to meet the specific needs of various
industries and sectors in Uzbekistan, including designing supply
chain strategies, offering door-to-door transport, and providing
specialized handling for different goods.
“Moreover, Rail Cargo Group places a strong emphasis on safety
and security, implementing stringent measures for the transport of
hazardous materials and working in compliance with international
safety standards,” he noted.
Först added that the company intends to collaborate closely with
Uzbek authorities, local businesses, and other stakeholders to
foster partnerships that enhance logistics services.
“By implementing these strategies, Rail Cargo Group aims to
provide reliable, efficient, and cost-effective transportation
services to and from Uzbekistan, strengthening trade and economic
connections with international markets,” the CEO concluded.
As per the company representative, Rail Cargo Group recognizes
the importance of offering a range of intermodal solutions,
combining rail with other modes of transportation such as road,
sea, and air, to ensure a seamless and efficient supply chain by
utilizing the most suitable transport method for different cargo
types and destinations.
“Providing customized solutions is another important step. The
Rail Cargo Group will provide tailored logistics solutions to meet
the specific needs of various industries and sectors in Uzbekistan.
This includes designing supply chain strategies, offering
door-to-door transport, and providing specialized handling for
different goods,” the CEO said.
Next, the head of the company stresses the importance of
efficiency and speed in providing transportation services and notes
Rail Cargo Group's commitment to employing modern rail technology,
streamlined processes, and the optimization of routes to minimize
transit times and reduce transportation costs in Uzbekistan.
Furthermore, by embracing cutting-edge technology and digital
solutions, Rail Cargo Group hopes to provide real-time monitoring
and tracking of shipments, thereby increasing transparency and
control over the flow of products.
“Rail Cargo Group's implementation of these objectives seeks to
deliver dependable, efficient, and cost-effective transportation
services to and from Uzbekistan, developing trade and economic
links with international markets,” he said.
MENAFN01022024000187011040ID1107795574
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.