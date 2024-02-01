EBRD Invests In E-Bus Project In Uzbekistan

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) TASHKENT, Uzbekistan, February 1 A project on
purchase of electric buses and creation of necessary infrastructure
will be implemented in Uzbekistan's Samarkand with the
participation of the European Bank for Reconstruction and
Development (EBRD), Trend reports.
Uzbekistan's Samarkand Region Transportation Department signed a
contract with China's Yutong Bus Co., Ltd. to purchase 100 electric
buses and 50 charging stations for $29.7 million.
The total cost of the three-year project is $61.9 million.
The EBRD will provide a $49 million loan for 18 years, including
a grace period of three years. The remaining amount will be
financed by the Uzbek authorities through VAT and customs
privileges.
The new electric buses will be assigned directly to selected
regular city bus routes on a gross contract basis for seven
years.
The Council of Ministers of Karakalpakstan and regional
governors have been instructed to develop projects for the purchase
of electric buses within two months in cooperation with the
Ministry of Transport. The electric buses are planned to be used
for public transport in Nukus and regional centers.
Meanwhile, Chinese Dongfeng Motor Corporation plans to implement
in the Furqat district of the Fergana region a project on the
production of electric buses in two stages. The project's value is
estimated at $100 million, with an annual capacity of 1,000
units.
