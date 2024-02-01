US In Talks With Türkiye On F-35 Program

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 1. The United States
is discussing with Türkiye the possibility of returning to the
production program of American F-35 fighter jets, White House
National Security Council Strategic Communications Coordinator John
Kirby said at the briefing, Trend reports.
He added that the condition for this is Ankara's refusal of
Russian S-400 anti-aircraft missile systems.
"We have not changed our view that the F-35 program is
incompatible with Türkiye's use of the S-300 or S-400 missiles. So
we're still having those discussions, and should Turkey be able to
resolve our concerns about that, then there could be a restoration
of movement into the F-35 program," he said.
