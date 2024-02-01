               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
US In Talks With Türkiye On F-35 Program


2/1/2024 2:58:47 AM

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 1. The United States is discussing with Türkiye the possibility of returning to the production program of American F-35 fighter jets, White House National Security Council Strategic Communications Coordinator John Kirby said at the briefing, Trend reports.

He added that the condition for this is Ankara's refusal of Russian S-400 anti-aircraft missile systems.

"We have not changed our view that the F-35 program is incompatible with Türkiye's use of the S-300 or S-400 missiles. So we're still having those discussions, and should Turkey be able to resolve our concerns about that, then there could be a restoration of movement into the F-35 program," he said.

