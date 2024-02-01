               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
NATO Secretary General Nominated For Nobel Peace Prize


2/1/2024 2:58:45 AM

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 1. NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg nominated for Nobel Peace Prize, Trend reports.

His candidacy was proposed by the deputy chairman of the Liberal Party, former Norwegian Minister of Culture Abid Raja.

"No one has done more for peace and democracy in Europe and around the world over the past year than Jens Stoltenberg," Raja said.

The Peace Prize, according to Alfred Nobel's will, "is awarded to the person who has achieved the greatest success or done the most in uniting nations and reducing the number of active armies, as well as for holding peace congresses and attracting attention to them."

