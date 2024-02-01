Nuqi Digital Wealth Secures Prestigious DFSA License

(MENAFN- Mid-East) Strengthening its position as a leading ethical financial advisory firm in the UAE

Nuqi Digital Wealth UAE, a prominent fintech company, is delighted to announce its attainment of the prestigious Dubai Financial Services Authority (DFSA) license in the United Arab Emirates (UAE). This remarkable achievement represents a significant leap forward for Nuqi Digital Wealth UAE, reaffirming its status as a distinguished ethical financial advisory firm committed to responsible and sustainable investing.

The acquisition of the DFSA license underscores Nuqi Digital Wealth UAE's steadfast commitment to upholding the highest standards of professionalism, integrity, and regulatory compliance within the financial industry. With this pivotal milestone, Nuqi Digital Wealth UAE stands on the threshold of transforming the wealth management landscape in the region, where ethics and sustainability will take center stage. Notably, the DFSA license follows the Securities and Exchange Board (SEBI) license, providing Nuqi Digital Wealth UAE the green light to introduce its wealth management advisory services in India.

NUQI goes beyond conventional investment profiles, meticulously constructing investment portfolios through the lens of Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) principles. This approach ensures alignment with the values and aspirations of Gen Z, a generation that seeks not only financial returns but also transparency, impact, and ethical congruence.

Imran Farooqui, Founder and CEO of Nuqi Digital Wealth, emphasizes,“This generation craves more than just returns. They demand transparency, impact, and ethical alignment. Our thoughtfully curated investment portfolios cater to this need, offering them a way to invest in line with their values and contribute to positive change.”

Shremohan Chauhaan, Co-founder and COO of Nuqi Digital Wealth, adds, "We're not just in the business of offering financial products; we're shaping a future where ethics and sustainability drive financial success. Our DFSA license underscores our unwavering commitment to providing secure and impactful investments that align with our clients & values and aspirations for a better tomorrow.”

NUQI takes pride in its dedicated in-house team comprising seasoned CFA® professionals and industry veterans. These experts excel not only in portfolio construction but also in their passionate advocacy for ethical investing. Their extensive knowledge and unwavering commitment to Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) principles ensure that every investment portfolio not only aligns with market trends but also reflects a deep understanding of responsible investment practices.

Beyond securing the DFSA license, Nuqi Digital Wealth UAE is gearing up for the launch of its ground-breaking Wealth Advisory mobile app. This revolutionary platform equips consumers with a streamlined and user-friendly tool for effectively managing their investments. The app offers access to a diverse array of investment opportunities encompassing various asset classes, all thoughtfully curated to align with ethical and sustainable principles. This, in turn, contributes to fostering a positive impact on the environment and society.

More Than Just Investment, It's a Movement NUQI's foray into the financial landscape signifies more than just a mere expansion of its business operations; it signifies a paradigm shift toward a future that prioritizes responsibility and sustainability in Dubai and the broader region. With an unwavering commitment to ethical values, sustainability, and inclusivity, NUQI empowers individuals to invest with confidence, recognizing that their wealth plays a crucial role in shaping a brighter future for themselves, their communities, and the planet.

Current Licenses:



INDIA: NUQI WEALTH INDIA PVT LTD – Securities and Exchange Board of India

(SEBI) Registered Investment Advisor, License Nos: INA000016612. UAE – DUBAI: NUQI DIGITAL WEALTH LTD – License NO F007613 CAT 3C, DFSA.

About Nuqi Digital Wealth UAE

Nuqi Digital Wealth UAE is a leading financial services company dedicated to providing ethical and sustainable investment solutions to individuals in the UAE. With their newly acquired DFSA license, Nuqi is poised to disrupt the wealth management landscape, offering innovative technology and expert advice to empower investors to make a positive impact through their investments.