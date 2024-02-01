Cancer Run, Presented By Cleveland Clinic Abu Dhabi, Set To Kick Off On February 4 To Mark World Cancer Day

(MENAFN- Mid-East) Cancer Run, presented by Cleveland Clinic Abu Dhabi, part of the M42 network, will take place at Al Maryah Island, from 6-10 a.m. on February 4, 2024. With the event being open to the community, participants of different ages are encouraged to join the cause and run in support of families and friends. The annual event aims to raise awareness about various types of cancer risk and highlight the importance of healthy lifestyle choices for cancer prevention and management.

Contestants will have the option to participate in three run categories, encompassing distances of 1-3 km, 5km, and 10km. Cash prizes will be awarded to the top three finishers in the 5km and 10km runs. The first-place winner in the 5km run will receive AED 2,000, the second-place winner will receive AED 1,500, and the third-place winner will receive AED 1,000. Similarly, the top three finishers in the 10km run will be awarded AED 3,000, AED 2,000, and AED 1,000, respectively.

In addition to these competitive categories, there will be eight other classifications for participants to choose from, with each supporting various causes. Dedicated color shirts will represent different types of cancer, including breast cancer, lung cancer, colorectal cancer, melanoma, bladder and prostate cancer, leukemia, and pancreatic cancer.

The event will feature health awareness booths and community engagement activities and provide an opportunity for participants to connect with healthcare professionals. It seeks to reinforce the need for regular screenings and health checks toward cancer prevention and treatment.

From his side, His Excellency Aref Hamad Al Awani, General Secretary of the Abu Dhabi Sports Council, stressed the importance of participating in the“Cancer Run”, based on the need to contribute to increasing awareness of cancer diseases, indicating that sport has a positive and significant impact on members of society on various

important issues.”

Al Awani said:“We invite everyone to participate in the upcoming run, to raise awareness of cancer diseases, and to make sports a way of daily life, as a group of recent studies have proven the importance of practicing physical activities to prevent diseases.”

Dr. Stephen Grobmyer, Chair of Medical Oncology & Hematology in the Oncology Institute at Cleveland Clinic Abu Dhabi, said,“Amidst multiple advances in cancer treatment, prevention and early diagnosis through screening efforts remain the most effective ways to fight cancer. This is why the Cancer Run is an important initiative that will help generate public mindfulness about the risk of cancer, with the overarching goal to encourage conversations among community members.”

Cleveland Clinic Abu Dhabi's Fatima bint Mubarak Center, which has 24 clinical departments specializing in treating various forms of cancer, provides cutting-edge, personalized care to each cancer patient throughout their journey, including sophisticated screening and diagnostic testing, advanced radiation treatments, and precision cellular

therapies.

“At Plan b Group, it is our vision to seek platforms that are backed by substance. As an entrepreneur and a community leader, I feel responsible to the society, and so have created this platform, Cancer Run, which is a global cause, where the only cure remains early detection. We want to be the voice that shares the message and join hands as one community, spread awareness and stand together in solidarity with those who are affected by this disease. Globally, we have seen an alarming 80% increase in people who are under the age of 50 and suffering with cancer, and this is a great cause for concern. We are hosting this annual run on February 4, 2024, marking World Cancer Day, and I urge the community to come forward as one family and run together in support of such a wonderful

cause,” added Dr. Harmeek Singh, Founder & Chairman of Plan b Group.

According to the World Health Organization, cancer is the second leading cause of death globally. The Ministry of Health and Prevention – UAE (MoHAP), meanwhile, ranks cancer as the third leading cause of death in the country.