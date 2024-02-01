Mohammed Ben Sulayem Visits Tirana To Discuss Ways Of Developing Motorsports And Mobility With Albanian Prime Minister

(MENAFN- Mid-East) During his visit to the Albanian capital, Tirana, Mohammed Ben

Sulayem, President of the International Automobile Federation (FIA), met with Albanian Prime Minister Edi Rama, in the presence of the President of the Albanian Automobile Club, Niko Leka.

During the meeting, FIA's President discussed with his counterparts the Auto Moto Park project, which is the Balkan country's first international motor racing complex in Elbasan. The complex includes a Grade A track, specifically designed to bring together car racing enthusiasts and contribute to the revitalization and development of motorsports in the region, in addition to emphasizing the importance of fostering initiatives that promote road safety. The FIA will oversee the homologation of the circuit with the support and guidance of FIA's Safety Department.

Mohammed Ben Sulayem expressed his full support for this project on behalf of FIA, in line with the federation's strategy of supporting member states in their journey towards developing motorsports and attracting more diverse categories of fans, from different backgrounds and cultures.

Ben Sulayem stated:“I am delighted to see the progress that is being made in Albania in the areas of growing motor sport and the numerous road safety initiatives launched under Prime Minister Edi Rama's government.” He added:“Commitments such as these in the Balkan region are crucial to FIA's mission to double motorsport participation globally and to bring greater awareness to the importance of road safety. The Auto Moto Park project is a perfect illustration of bringing motorsport and mobility together for the benefit of all.”

Ben Sulayem also applauded the efforts made by the Albanian government to develop car

racing in the country and promote principles of safety, which have had a clear impact on the Albanian society and tourism. Discussions were also held regarding the possibility of Albania hosting major events such as the FIA Conference or the Annual General Assembly.

From his end, the Albanian Prime Minister pledged to support FIA's“United Against Online Abuse” campaign by signing the initiative's official charter.