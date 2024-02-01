Radisson Hotel Group Expands Tim Cordon's Role To Chief Operating Officer For SEAP Alongside MEA

(MENAFN- Mid-East) Radisson Hotel Group, a global leader in the hospitality industry, announces the promotion of Tim Cordon, adding South East Asia Pacific (SEAP) regions to his current role as Chief Operating Officer for the Middle East, Africa (MEA). This significant appointment is part of the Group's strategy to leverage its internal leadership talent to continue to drive growth in its most rapidly expanding markets.

Based in Dubai, Tim Cordon has been instrumental in steering the MEA region towards remarkable growth and success. With this promotion, Cordon will also take the helm of the SEAP region, bringing his wealth of experience and strategic insight to one of the Group's fastest-growing areas. Under his leadership, the SEAP region, with over 60 hotels currently in operation or under development, is set for substantial expansion,

reflecting the Group's focus on increasing its presence in key growth markets.

The MEA region has grown robustly, with more than 45 hotels opening in the last three years under Cordon's guidance. Presently, it boasts 160 hotels either in operation or in the development phase, underscoring its critical contribution to the Group's growth strategy.

Tim Cordon's leadership team, comprising key departments such as commercial, HR, F & B, revenue, and procurement, are also based in Dubai and have extended their expertise to include the SEAP region. This strategic concentration of leadership in Dubai facilitates a unified response to the dynamic needs of both areas.

Adding to the significance of Dubai as a central hub for Radisson Hotel Group's operations, the city hosted the latest annual General Manager meeting at the end of last year, where more than 200 General Managers and leadership representatives from the Middle East, Africa, and Europe attended to plan the strategic direction for 2024.

This event underscored Dubai's pivotal role in the Group's strategic planning and operational execution, further highlighting the importance of Cordon and his team's Dubai base in driving the Group”s ambitions forward. The importance of Dubai is also underlined by the expansion of the Dubai-based office to almost double in size

thanks to the accelerated growth of the region.

“I am excited to expand my leadership role to include the SEAP region, working closely with my team to leverage our combined expertise and drive our growth strategy forward,” said Tim Cordon.“With our solid foundation in MEA and the huge potential in SEAP, I am confident in our ability to achieve significant milestones and

strengthen our market presence.”

Radisson Hotel Group remains dedicated to its vision of being among the top three hotel brands globally and the preferred choice for owners, guests, and employees.