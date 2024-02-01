Private Educational Institutions Must Ensure Education To All: LG Sinha

He said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi has instilled new confidence in the society as he has restored the ancient glory of Bharat.

“Transformation of education sector should be our commitment. Private educational institutions must adopt some measures to ensure that education is accessible, affordable to all so that marginalised section of the society is benefitted and the education sector is truly inclusive,” Sinha said while addressing a function in connection with inauguration of the new campus of the Asian School at Miran Sahib in Jammu.

The premier co-ed boarding school of Dehradun in Uttarakhand has started its branch in Jammu. Sadhvi Ritambhara, the founder of Vatsalyagram, Vrindavan, also joined the inaugural ceremony.

The lieutenant governor praised the prime minister for bring the education sector back on rails in the country.

“Our education sector had witnessed stagnation for more than three decades It had adversely impacted the society's morale and the country's confidence was shaken,” he said.

Sinha said that Prime Minister Modi instilled new confidence in the society.

“He has restored the ancient glory of Bharat,” he added.

Calling upon the education set-up to lay focus on growth of the young generation by imparting best possible knowledge to them, Sinha said,“One of the most important resources for our nation's growth is the youth. The education must strengthen the contribution of the youth in India's march towards Viksit Bharat.”

