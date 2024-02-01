Snowfall In Higher Reaches Of Kashmir Minimum Temperature Above Freezing Point At Most Places

(MENAFN- Kashmir Observer) Srinagar: Many areas in the higher reaches of Kashmir received fresh snowfall, while the plains were lashed by rains on Monday, even as the minimum temperature settled above the freezing point at most places in the valley, officials said.
The ski-resorts of Gulmarg and Gurez, and higher reaches of Kupwara in north Kashmir received fresh snowfall on Monday, the officials said.
They said the Sonamarg tourist resort in the Ganderbal district of central Kashmir also received fresh snowfall.
There are reports of snowfall in Zojilla Axis, on the Srinagar-Leh Highway, as well as in Drass in Ladakh Union Territory, they added.
The authorities have pressed men and machinery to clear off the snow from vital roadways. The plain areas in the valley were lashed by intermittent rains.
The cloudy skies in the plains over the last few days have pushed the minimum temperatures above the freezing point in most parts of Kashmir.
Srinagar city, the summer capital of Jammu and Kashmir, recorded a low of 3.6 degrees Celsius.
Pahalgam recorded a minimum temperature of minus 0.7 degrees Celsius, Qazigund 2.0 degrees Celsius, Kokernag 0.5 degrees Celsius and Kupwara 1.7 degrees Celsius.
Gulmarg registered a low of minus 3.2 degrees Celsius and was the only place in the valley that registered sub-zero night temperature.
The weatherman has predicted isolated to scattered light rain/snow over the next 24 hours in Jammu and Kashmir.
It said there is a possibility of widespread light to moderate rain or snow over the next two days.
Kashmir is currently under the grip of 'Chilla-i-Kalan', a 40-day harsh winter period when a cold wave sweeps the region and temperatures drop considerably leading to the freezing of water bodies and water in pipes.
'Chilla-i-Kalan' will end on January 31. However, the cold conditions will continue after that with a 20-day 'Chilla-i-Khurd' (small cold) and a 10-day 'Chilla-i-Bachha' (baby cold).
