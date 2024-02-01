Bapu's Principles Are Shaping A New J & K: LG

He attended the solemn event organised by the Gandhi Global Family, J&K and honoured the family members of freedom fighters, martyrs, social activists and NGOs for their exemplary contribution in nation building.

“Mahatma Gandhiji's principles are shaping a new Jammu Kashmir, which has been a victim of violence and terrorism for more than three decades. Following the ideals of Bapu, the UT of J&K is today creating its new identity as a land of peace, harmony and brotherhood,” the LG said.

He said the hymns of Mahatma Gandhi, his message of truth, non-violence, simplicity and equality of all human beings are creating a new consciousness among the people.

The annual Shanti Yatra dedicated to spread Bapu's ideals across Union Territory is inspiring and guiding people towards peace and unity, he observed.

The LG said, Prime Minister Narendra Modi is fulfilling Bapu's dream of self-reliant villages and empowered rural India.

“He has ensured empowerment of youth, women, farmers and marginalised sections of society,” the LG observed.

Sinha appreciated the endeavours of the Gandhi Global Family J&K, all the organizations and individuals who are working towards promoting the Gandhian values and spreading the noble message of Truth and Non-Violence.

Padma Shri Dr SP Varma, President Gandhi Global Family J&K; B.R Sharma, Election Commissioner J&K; senior officials; ex-Servicemen; family members of the martyrs and freedom fighters, prominent citizens, social workers and youth were present.

Earlier, a two-minute silence was observed at the Civil Secretariat as a mark of respect to the Father of the Nation and the martyrs who made supreme sacrifice in the struggle for India's freedom.

