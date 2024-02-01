Kashmir Records Driest Ever Chillai Kalan This Year

As per the details shared by the Meteorological department, this year's prolonged dry spell has surpassed the previous records at all the stations across Kashmir.

In Srinagar, a precipitation of 1.5 mm was received from December 21, 2023 to January 30, 2024, thereby recording the driest-ever Chillai-Kalan. The same was lowest since 1966 when 0.6mm of rain was witnessed during the corresponding time, and the nearest driest Chillai-Kalan in Srinagar was witnessed in 2015 when 5.6 mm precipitation was recorded.

Ski resort of Gulmarg has surpassed the record of 1987 when 17.7 mm precipitation was recorded. The famous spot has recorded a precipitation of just 17.3 mm this Chillai-Kalan.

Qazigund also surpassed the record of 2018 as against the then precipitation of 4.8mm, it has recorded 0.0 mm precipitation this Chillai-Kalan.

Pahlagam has witnessed the driest-ever Chillai-Kalan after the gap of six years as against the precipitation of 13.9 in 2018, it has recorded a precipitation of only 2.7 mm in the last 40 days.

Kupwara also recorded a low precipitation during the 40-day harshest winter period this year as against the previous record of 15.8 mm in 2001, it has received a precipitation of just 13.8 mm.

Kokernag and Banihal have recorded 0.0 mm precipitation this Chillai-Kalan, thus simultaneously breaking the previous record of 5.5 mm and 4.3 mm precipitation respectively in the year 2018.

Pertinently, the 40-day Chillai-Kalan in Kashmir this year witnessed warmer days and prolonged dry spell while the experts here have sounded alert, saying that the dry spell will have repercussions in the future.

