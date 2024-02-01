It's Getting Hot

(MENAFN- Kashmir Observer)

A view of snowless Gulmarg meadow on January 8, 2024 – KO photo by Abid Bhat

By Mudasir Koul

This winter, places like Jammu and Kashmir, as well as other Himalayan states like Himachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand, are experiencing warmer weather than usual. The snowfall in Gulmarg, Sonamarg, Pahalgam, and Yusmarg has been all over the place, much less than what's normal. Even the little snow that does fall quickly disappears, leaving the slopes bare and disappointing everyone.

This year, something strange is going on with winter in the Himalayas – places like Jammu and Kashmir, Himachal Pradesh, and Uttarakhand. It's not as cold as usual, and there's not as much snow.

This is happening because the whole world is getting warmer, and local changes like cutting down trees and building more in cities are making it worse.

Places like Gulmarg, Sonamarg, Pahalgam, and Yusmarg, which are usually covered in snow, aren't getting as much. Ski resorts that people love are having a tough time, and farmers are also struggling because the usual timing for planting and harvesting crops is messed up.

To deal with this, local communities are trying to make tourism interesting all year, not just in winter. They are also learning new ways to farm that can handle the changing weather.

Governments in these areas need to make rules that protect the environment and help people prepare for strange weather. The whole country should invest in clean energy like solar power and understand more about what's happening with the climate.

But it's not just one country's problem; it's everyone's. So, countries need to work together, share ideas, and agree on ways to tackle this global warming issue. In the end, we all need to take care of our planet and make sure it stays a good place to live.

A new study talked about in Ziraat Times, which looks at climate change, says that things might get worse for snow in Europe's mountains by the end of the century. Even this past winter, the Alps and Rockies didn't have much snow, and ski resorts had to close, leaving skiers without much to enjoy.

Europe has a lot of ski resorts – about half of all ski resorts in the world are there, making around $30 billion every year. The study says that about a third of these resorts in Europe might have a tough time with not having enough snow in the future.

The study also checked how different ski resorts in Europe, from places like the British Isles to Turkey, would be affected by the Earth getting warmer by different amounts – 1.5 degrees, 2 degrees, 3 degrees, and 4 degrees.

If the world gets 3 degrees warmer compared to how it was in the middle of the 19th century, and there's no artificial snow, the study says that all ski resorts in the German and Austrian Alps and in Turkey would have a very high risk of not having enough snow every other year, on average.

People who depend on tourism in the Himalayas, like Kashmir, are facing big problems. Winter tourism is super important there, but now, the snowfall is acting weird, and it's getting warmer. Also, because more and more buildings are being made, the place might not be as interesting for tourists in the future.

Some travel agents and hotels are already seeing fewer people booking holidays. It's a timing thing – most tourists plan when they can go on holiday and book in advance. This is especially true for skiing – if there's no snow, skiers just cancel their trips. Imran Nazir Mir, a travel agent, explained how this is affecting the tourism business.

In the face of climate challenges in Jammu and Kashmir, community engagement is pivotal. Local residents should be involved in decision-making processes, sharing traditional knowledge and experiences that can contribute to effective adaptation strategies. Initiatives that raise awareness about climate change impacts and the importance of sustainable practices can foster a sense of responsibility among the population.

The education sector can play a vital role by incorporating climate change awareness into the curriculum. This ensures that the younger generation is well-informed about environmental issues, inspiring them to participate in sustainable practices and become advocates for change.

Additionally, fostering partnerships between the public and private sectors can lead to innovative solutions. Collaboration with businesses, NGOs, and research institutions can bring resources, expertise, and funding to support local initiatives addressing climate resilience.

Investments in technology for agriculture, such as precision farming techniques and climate-smart tools, can enhance productivity while adapting to changing weather patterns. Farmers could benefit from training programs that equip them with the skills needed to implement these technologies effectively.

Tourism stakeholders, including travel agents and hospitality providers, should explore eco-friendly practices to minimize their environmental footprint. Certifications for sustainable tourism can be encouraged, showcasing a commitment to responsible and environmentally conscious tourism.

Ultimately, a holistic and inclusive approach that involves the community, integrates climate education, encourages technological innovation, and fosters collaboration across sectors is essential. By addressing these aspects collectively, Jammu and Kashmir can build resilience, preserve its natural beauty, and ensure the prosperity of its residents in the face of ongoing climate shifts.

To sum it up, in Jammu and Kashmir, tourism is facing challenges because of strange weather. It's crucial for the government and businesses to do research and understand what might happen in the future. They need to be prepared for it. By figuring out how the changing weather could affect tourism, they can make plans to adapt and keep the tourism industry strong. At the same time, there's a need to look into farming too. Research and plans for farming in changing conditions are important to protect the livelihoods of farmers in the region. This kind of thinking and planning is essential for the overall well-being of the communities in Jammu and Kashmir.

