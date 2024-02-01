Antimicrobial Resistance: SKIMS Warns Against Rampant Use Of Antibiotics

Dr. Parvaiz Koul, Director SKIMS and a prominent Pulmonologist, has raised a poignant warning against the indiscriminate use of antibiotics.“There is indiscriminate use of antibiotics in our society,” Dr. Koul said.

“The use of antibiotics for a few days may seem innocuous, but has dangerous consequences for our microbial ecology. Antimicrobial Resistance that ensues due to indiscriminate use or inappropriate dosing is one the leading public health concerns globally and contributes to a mammoth morbidity and mortality,” Dr. Koul told Kashmir Observer.

Dr. Koul elucidated the dangers inherent in rampant antibiotic usage.“The rampant use of antibiotics can lead to antibiotic resistance in the community,” he warned.“This escalation of Antimicrobial Resistance poses a grave risk, as it renders lower dosages ineffective, necessitating the administration of alternate and frequently antibiotics with higher toxicity. We have virtually run out of antibiotics as the bacteria have developed resistance to most of the antibacterials available currently.”

The pulmonologist called for judicious medication practices to curb the growing threat of antimicrobial resistance.

Highlighting a crucial recent initiative by the Health Ministry, Dr. Koul noted,“The Health Ministry has recommended that when prescribing antibiotics, healthcare practitioners must justify their decision and record it in the prescription. This measure aims to promote accountability and mitigate the proliferation of Antimicrobial Resistance.” People need to desist from self-medication as more often than not, antibiotics are unnecessary and result in harm.”

