Antimicrobial Resistance: SKIMS Warns Against Rampant Use Of Antibiotics

(MENAFN- Kashmir Observer) Srinagar- Amid prevailing wintry weather conditions, exacerbating cough and cold ailments among the populace, a concerning trend is emerging in Kashmir, where many individuals resort to antibiotics, sometimes without proper prescriptions.
Dr. Parvaiz Koul, Director SKIMS and a prominent Pulmonologist, has raised a poignant warning against the indiscriminate use of antibiotics.“There is indiscriminate use of antibiotics in our society,” Dr. Koul said.
ADVERTISEMENT
“The use of antibiotics for a few days may seem innocuous, but has dangerous consequences for our microbial ecology. Antimicrobial Resistance that ensues due to indiscriminate use or inappropriate dosing is one the leading public health concerns globally and contributes to a mammoth morbidity and mortality,” Dr. Koul told Kashmir Observer.
Dr. Koul elucidated the dangers inherent in rampant antibiotic usage.“The rampant use of antibiotics can lead to antibiotic resistance in the community,” he warned.“This escalation of Antimicrobial Resistance poses a grave risk, as it renders lower dosages ineffective, necessitating the administration of alternate and frequently antibiotics with higher toxicity. We have virtually run out of antibiotics as the bacteria have developed resistance to most of the antibacterials available currently.”
The pulmonologist called for judicious medication practices to curb the growing threat of antimicrobial resistance. Read Also Resolve Medical Reimbursement Cases in 3 Days: Labour Commissioner to Officials Limitations in Women's Healthcare in Kashmir
Highlighting a crucial recent initiative by the Health Ministry, Dr. Koul noted,“The Health Ministry has recommended that when prescribing antibiotics, healthcare practitioners must justify their decision and record it in the prescription. This measure aims to promote accountability and mitigate the proliferation of Antimicrobial Resistance.” People need to desist from self-medication as more often than not, antibiotics are unnecessary and result in harm.”
Follow this link to join our WhatsApp group : Join Now
|
Be Part of Quality Journalism
|
|
Quality journalism takes a lot of time, money and hard work to produce and despite all the hardships we still do it. Our reporters and editors are working overtime in Kashmir and beyond to cover what you care about, break big stories, and expose injustices that can change lives. Today more people are reading Kashmir Observer than ever, but only a handful are paying while advertising revenues are falling fast.
| ACT NOW
| MONTHLY
| Rs 100
|
|
|
|
| YEARLY
| Rs 1000
|
|
|
|
| LIFETIME
| Rs 10000
|
|
|
|
CLICK FOR DETAILS
MENAFN01022024000215011059ID1107795500
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.