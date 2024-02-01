Hamas chief to visit Cairo for discussions around truce in Gaza

(MENAFN) The leader of Hamas was anticipated to be in Cairo on Thursday for discussions regarding a proposed truce in Gaza, while Israel continued its offensive in the besieged Palestinian territory.



Hamas was assessing a proposal for a six-week truce in its conflict with Israel, as per information from a French news agency. Mediators had convened in Paris, contributing to the acceleration of international efforts aimed at securing a new pause in the ongoing conflict.



In Gaza, the conflict and aerial bombardment persisted, with the primary focus of combat being the main southern city of Khan Yunis, identified by Israel as a location where key Hamas militants are believed to be hiding.



Overnight, several Israeli airstrikes were reported by witnesses in the city. Aid and health workers have consistently highlighted intense fighting, particularly in the vicinity of two hospitals.



The Hamas-run health ministry in Gaza reported that 119 people were killed in the most recent night of airstrikes.



“There is a massacre taking place right now,” stated Leo Cans, who serves as the chief of mission for international NGO Doctors Without Borders for the Palestinian Territories.



Israel has accused Hamas of operating from tunnels beneath hospitals in Gaza and using medical facilities as command centers. However, Hamas denies these allegations.



The conflict has resulted in constraints on the delivery of humanitarian aid, leading to severe conditions where the population is reportedly "starving to death," according to Michael Ryan, the World Health Organization's emergencies director.

