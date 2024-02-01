US Federal Reserve keeps interest rates unchanged, indicates possible cuts in future months

(MENAFN) In line with widely anticipated expectations, the US Federal Reserve opted to keep interest rates unchanged on Wednesday, marking the fourth consecutive decision to maintain the status quo. The central bank retained interest rates at 5.25 to 5.5 percent, representing the highest level in the world's largest economy in approximately 22 years. However, the accompanying monetary policy statement signaled a potential reduction in the coming months, offering relief from inflation concerns and other economic risks.



The Federal Reserve's decision to leave the benchmark overnight interest rate unchanged was accompanied by a notable shift in tone, suggesting a willingness to explore rate reductions in the near future. The central bank also abandoned a long-standing signal that hinted at possible further increases in borrowing costs.



This latest statement, gaining unanimous approval, indicated a cautious approach, stating that the committee responsible for setting interest rates is unlikely to initiate rate reductions "until it gains greater confidence that inflation is heading sustainably towards 2 percent." Despite the current inflation measure falling below an annual rate of 3 percent, the US economy demonstrated solid growth at 2.5 percent in 2023, and the unemployment rate remained close to historic lows.



Chief economist at KPMG, Diane Swonk, commented on the favorable economic indicators, stating, "The numbers so far have been very good." The Federal Reserve's decision reflects a delicate balancing act, aiming to address potential economic challenges while maintaining confidence in the overall stability and growth of the US economy.

MENAFN01022024000045015682ID1107795496