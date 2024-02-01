FAB announces 63 percent increase in net income in Q4 in 2023

(MENAFN) First Abu Dhabi Bank, the largest lender in the UAE in terms of assets, announced a remarkable 63 percent increase in its net income for the fourth quarter. This surge in net income was attributed to a rise in revenue and a decline in impairment charges, which occurred against the backdrop of sustained economic momentum in the UAE.



According to a filing submitted to the Abu Dhabi Securities Exchange, where its shares are listed, the bank reported a net profit of Dh4.01 billion (USD1.09 billion) for the three-month period ending in December.



During the quarter, operating income witnessed a notable 17 percent increase compared to the previous year, reaching Dh6.93 billion. This growth was primarily driven by a 12 percent rise in net interest income, which amounted to Dh4.69 billion.



Furthermore, non-interest income experienced a significant surge of 29 percent year-on-year, reaching Dh2.24 billion for the reporting period. This increase was attributed to strong fee generation momentum and robust client activity across various asset classes.



Despite the positive financial performance, the impairment charge for the last quarter of the year declined by 10 percent annually to Dh999 million.



“The UAE economy continues to be a compelling story of growth and diversification, with deepening trade ties and economic relationships,” chairman of FAB Sheikh Tahnoun bin Zayed stated.



“We have a clear strategy to deliver for our shareholders while supporting the UAE building on its position as a recognised international financial centre, a global trade hub, a nexus of innovation and advanced technology and a thriving business environment.”

