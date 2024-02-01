Careem distributes USD193K to customers for delayed food orders in Dubai in 2023

(MENAFN) In 2023, Careem disbursed Dh709,000 (USD193,000) as part of a campaign designed to compensate customers for delayed food orders in Dubai.



The disclosed amount was shared with a UAE-based news agency as Careem, the Dubai-based super app, initiated the 2024 Dirhams for Delays campaign within the emirate.



The initiative, which was launched the previous year, pledges to reimburse customers with Dh1 for every minute their food delivery is delayed.



Careem clarified that the funds used for reimbursements did not originate from the earnings of the food delivery riders, commonly referred to as captains, but rather were drawn from the company's marketing budget.



“Last year, customers were reimbursed Dh709,000 for food orders that exceeded their estimated time of arrival,” stated Jaskaran Singh, who serves as the vice president of food at Careem.



“Despite this, the overwhelming majority of Careem Food orders in both 2022 and 2023 were delivered on time – with only one in 20 surpassing their ETA.”



The firm noted that instead of posing more pressure on delivery riders, it urged safety and provided bonuses to those seen to be riding safely.

