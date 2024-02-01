Young Americans express frustration over Israel's continued military operations in Gaza

(MENAFN) Many young Americans are increasingly expressing frustration over Israel's continued military operations in the Gaza Strip, which commenced after a cross-border attack carried out by the Palestinian group Hamas on October 7th.



Jaden Robert, an 18-year-old student at Howard University in Washington, D.C., remarked that he perceives a "genocide" occurring and believes that "most of Gaza has already been cleansed," drawing from information he has encountered on social media platforms like TikTok.



He stated that reporters in Gaza “are really trying to extract the information that we don't know, everything that's happening,” he further mentioned that: “The journalists that are still alive are trying their best to spread it everywhere else.”



He expressed his dissatisfaction with the Biden administration's handling of the conflict in Gaza, describing it as "disgusting." Additionally, he remarked, "We did vote for him. Obviously it was him or (Donald) Trump, but we chose him."



“We are the ones who are responsible…He did support Israel. He did fund them. He is still funding them and still supporting them, and we kind of have an option to choose him or try to change the system,” he continued.



Amaya Clard, a 19-year-old student at Howard University, mentioned that while she has been following the news coming from Gaza “pretty lightly,” she noted that she is “aware of the genocide going on and the displacement of Palestinian people and the atrocities committed by Israel in order to remove them from their homes.”



“I'm aware of the different types of arguments that people have made to whether justify or go against their actions,” she further mentioned.



She emphasized that she is “quite disappointed” by the Joe Biden administration’s reply to the conflict, continuing: “I really wish he would step up as one of the most powerful leaders in the world and use the power that he has to speak out against what is going on and really use his voice to denounce the genocide that is happening.”

