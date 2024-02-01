UNRWA emphasizes importance of access to clean water in Gaza

(MENAFN) On Wednesday, the United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees in the Near East (UNRWA) pointed out that “access to clean water is a matter of life and death.”



“In Gaza, every day is a struggle to find bread and water. Every day is a struggle to survive,” it stated in a post on social media platform X (previously known as Twitter).



The agency stressed that “without safe water, many more people will die from deprivation and disease.”



Following an attack by the Palestinian group Hamas on October 7th, Israel initiated a lethal offensive targeting the Gaza Strip. The assault resulted in the deaths of approximately 26,900 Palestinians and left 65,949 individuals injured. Tragically, nearly 1,200 Israelis are reported to have lost their lives in the Hamas attack that prompted Israel's military response.



The Israeli offensive has led to dire humanitarian consequences in the Gaza Strip, with 85 percent of the population being internally displaced. Compounding the crisis are acute shortages of essential resources such as food, clean water, and medicine. Moreover, approximately 60 percent of Gaza's infrastructure has sustained damage or has been completely destroyed, exacerbating the already challenging living conditions faced by residents.



According to the United Nations, the situation in Gaza is dire, with a significant portion of the population displaced and critical infrastructure severely affected. The widespread destruction and scarcity of basic necessities have compounded the humanitarian crisis in the region, underscoring the urgent need for international assistance and support to alleviate the suffering of the affected population.

