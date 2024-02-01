ICJ rules Russia violated UN anti-terrorism treaty, neglects decision on MH17 downing claims

(MENAFN) In a decision rendered on Wednesday, judges at the International Court of Justice (ICJ), the top UN court, determined that Russia had infringed upon aspects of a UN anti-terrorism treaty. However, the court opted not to make a ruling on the allegations made by Kyiv asserting Moscow's responsibility for the downing of Malaysia Airlines flight MH17 over eastern Ukraine in 2014.



Simultaneously, in the same judgment, the ICJ judges concluded that Russia had violated an anti-discrimination treaty by neglecting to support Ukrainian language education in Crimea subsequent to the peninsula's annexation in 2014.



These rulings represent a legal setback for Kyiv, as the court declined Ukraine's pleas to mandate reparations for the breaches and solely instructed Russia to adhere to the provisions outlined in the treaties.



Anton Korynevych, Ukraine's representative, emphasized the significance of the judgment for Kyiv, highlighting that it does establish Russia's infringement of international law, despite the court's decision not to award reparations for the violations.



“This is the first time that officially, legally Russia is called a violator of international law,” he informed reporters following the ruling.



In 2017, Ukraine initiated legal proceedings at the International Court of Justice (ICJ), commonly referred to as the World Court, accusing Russia of contravening an anti-terrorism treaty by providing financial support to pro-Russian separatist groups operating in Ukraine.



In its judgment, the court's judges affirmed that Moscow breached the UN's anti-terrorism treaty by failing to conduct an adequate investigation into credible allegations that funds originating from Russia were potentially being utilized to finance terrorist actions within Ukraine.

