Implantica's Refluxstoptm Featured In Seven Presentations Accepted At The Largest US GI Conference, SAGES

SAGES brings together 2,500 of the world's leading experts on Gastrointestinal and Endoscopic surgery from 100 countries. It's an honour that seven abstracts containing RefluxStopTM clinical outcomes data were accepted to the SAGES Scientific Program as part of four podium presentations, two e-posters, and one video presentation.



RefluxStop TM

Implant Procedure 4-Year Results of Safety and Clinical Outcomes-Treating Acid Reflux Without Compressing the Food Passageway







Authors: László Harsányi, Zsolt Kincses, Áron Altorjay





Session:

Surgical Technology, Podium Presentation

Anti-Reflux barrier reconstruction with the innovative RefluxStop TM

procedure for management of gastroesophageal reflux disease





Author:

Sebastian Schoppmann





Session: Emerging Technology, Podium Presentation

Laparoscopic Anti-Reflux Surgery with RefluxStop TM : First 50 Patients with minimum of 12-month follow-up







Authors: Yannick Fringeli,

I. Linas, U. Kessler, J. Zehetner





Session:

Foregut Short Oral Podium Session

RefluxStop TM : 3-Year Results of a Novel Procedure to Address Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease







Author: Yves Borbély





Session: Foregut Session 2, Podium Presentation







Treatment of Gastro-Esophageal Reflux Disease With a Novel Implantable Device-Based Procedure: 12-19 Months' Follow-Up of 40 Patients at a Regional Hospital in Germany





Author:

Thortsen G. Lehmann





Session:

Online Poster Session on view through the conference (Non CME)







RefluxStop implant for gastroesophageal reflux disease: clinical outcomes at almost 2 years in a pooled cohort of 158 patients from two German hospitals





Authors: Moustafa Elshafei and Thorsten G. Lehmann





Session: Online Poster Session on view through the conference





Persistent Dysphagia after Magnetic Sphincter Augmentation - Shifting Paradigm with One-Stop Repair: Laparoscopic Removal and Conversion to RefluxStop Procedure





Authors: Y. Fringeli, I. Linas, U. Kessler, J. Zehetner





Session:

Video Presentation on view through the conference

Dr. Peter Forsell, CEO of Implantica, says, "It's a humbling distinction to have RefluxStopTM

included in seven scientific research abstracts that will be presented at SAGES, the biggest GI surgeon meeting in the US. It speaks volumes about the rapidly growing interest from top surgeons in RefluxStopTM's unique way of treating GERD. We're grateful these independent surgeons are committed to evaluating and reporting the impact that RefluxStopTM and surgical GERD treatment can have on patients."

Dr. Forsell continues, "More than 1 billion people suffer from GERD worldwide, including as high as nearly 28%[1] of the population in North America. Patients suffering from GERD condition deserve urgent attention from healthcare providers and policymakers. I'm excited for SAGES attendees to learn about RefluxStopTM treatment designed to bring a paradigm shift in how GERD is treated and potentially help millions of patients who struggle with this disease."

About Implantica

Implantica is a medtech group dedicated to bringing advanced technology into the body. Implantica's lead product, RefluxStopTM, is a CE-marked implant for the prevention of gastroesophageal reflux that will potentially create a paradigm shift in anti-reflux treatment as supported by successful clinical trial results. Implantica also focuses on eHealth inside the body and has developed a broad, patent protected, product pipeline based partly on two platform technologies: an eHealth platform designed to monitor a broad range of health parameters, control treatment from inside the body and communicate to the caregiver on distance and a wireless energizing platform designed to power remote-controlled implants wirelessly through intact skin. Implantica is listed on Nasdaq First North Premier Growth Market (ticker: IMP A SDB). Visit for further information.

About RefluxStopTM

RefluxStopTM is a new innovative treatment that has the potential to spur a paradigm shift in anti-reflux surgery. It's unique mechanism of action differentiates it from standard of care and current surgical solutions.



Longer established surgical options for GERD involve encircling the food passageway to support the lower esophageal sphincter's closing mechanism and are commonly associated with side effects such as swallowing difficulties, pain when swallowing and inability to belch and/or vomit.

In contrast, the RefluxStop device treats the cause of acid reflux without encircling and putting pressure on the food passageway. It restores and maintains the lower esophageal sphincter in its original, natural position. The RefluxStopTM mechanism of action is focused on reconstructing all three components of the anti-reflux barrier, that if compromised could possibly result in acid reflux. It restores and supports the natural anatomical physiology of the body allowing the body to itself solve the problem with acid reflux.

Reference:

1.

Yamasaki T., Hemond C., Mohamed E., Ganocy S., Fass R. The Changing Epidemiology of Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease: Are Patients Getting Younger? J Neurogastroenterol Motil. 2018 24(4):559-569.

