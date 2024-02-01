Gear Up For Safety: Trends And Insights In The Motorcycle Anti-Lock Braking System Market

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Motorcycle Anti-Lock Braking System Market Size and Trend Analysis Report, by Vehicle Propulsion: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2023-2032

NEW CASTLE, DELAWARE, UNITED STATES, February 1, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- An anti-lock braking system (ABS) is a safety system in motor vehicles that prevents the wheels from locking up when the driver brake suddenly and aggressively. This helps the driver to maintain control of the vehicle and avoid skidding or sliding on a slippery surface. ABS works by monitoring the rotational speed of the wheels and applying a braking force to each wheel as needed to prevent the wheels from locking up. This system is typically combined with electronic stability control systems to improve vehicle handling in emergency situations. The global motorcycle ABS market covers both single channel and dual channel types of ABS.

The growing demand for safety among riders is a major driver for the growth of the motorcycle ABS market. As riders become more aware of the risks associated with riding, they are increasingly looking for safety features such as ABS to reduce the likelihood of motorcycle accidents and injuries. Various countries have adopted regulations that require the installation of ABS on motorcycles to improve rider safety. In 2016, Indian government mandated the installation of this system in the two-wheelers with an engine displacement of 125cc and above effective from April 2018. This has driven the market for motorcycle ABS as manufacturers are forced to comply with these regulations. For instance, to comply with the ABS regulation, Honda India launched Honda X-Blade, a sporty two-wheeler with ABS unit that is a single-channel version installed on the front wheel.

Moreover, the increasing demand for motorcycles globally is fueling the market growth. For instance, in 2022, Germany reported more than 4% increase in the sale of motorcycles compared to 2021, with the market leaders Piaggio, Honda, and BMW. However, the high cost of ABS components, limited availability of service, and difficulty in operating as it works differently than traditional brakes are the factors expected to hinder the market growth during the forecast period.

Technological Advancements in Anti-lock Braking Systems (ABS)

The development of advanced technologies such as sensors, actuators, and software have enabled the development of more advanced ABS systems. This has enabled manufacturers to offer more advanced and efficient these systems in the market, which is driving the demand for these systems. For instance, in November 2018, Continental AG launched radar-based emergency brake assist system for motorcycles at the International Motorcycle and Accessories Exhibition in Italy. This system is featured with more accurate object detection, higher flexibility, and reduced response time.

Segment Overview:

By component: The motorcycle ABS market is divided by component; sensors, electronic control unit, hydraulic unit, and others.

By type: The motorcycle ABS market is classified by type namely; single channel and dual channel. A single channel ABS system uses only one sensor at each wheel and works by monitoring the speed of each wheel and activating the brakes when the wheels start to lock up due to excessive deceleration. Whereas dual channel ABS system work by sensing when a wheel is about to lock up and automatically apply and release brake pressure to prevent it from locking.

By vehicle propulsion: The motorcycle ABS market is categorized by vehicle propulsion namely; ICE and electric.

By region: The motorcycle ABS market is regionally classified into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA. The demand from Asia-Pacific is expected to increase during the forecast period owing to the increasing number of two-wheeler accidents and increasing demand for two-wheelers. Many countries in the region such as India, Japan, Taiwan, and others is mandating and subsidizing the use of ABS systems in two-wheelers. In 2015, Japan Ministry of Land, Infrastructure, Transport, and Tourism made amendments to improve the safety standards for the country. The installation of standard ABS system is mandated to install in all new motorcycles with engine capacity 125cc or larger. Such government initiatives to reduce road fatalities, providing bright opportunities to the companies operating in the market.

Major players have adopted product launch and strategic collaboration as key developmental strategies to improve the product portfolio of the motorcycle ABS market. For instance, in December 2022, Bajaj launched the Platina 110, with an ABS to provide enhanced safety to its customers. However, as per the Indian government safety regulations, all the two-wheelers under 125 cc required to have an combi-braking system and above 125 cc required to have ABS. Hence, increased focus on safety expected to propel the ABS demand in the global market during the forecast period.

Competitive Analysis:

.Bosch Mobility Solutions

.Hitachi Automotive Systems Ltd.

.Aisin Seiki Co, Ltd

.ZF Friedrichshafen AG

.Johnson Electric Group

.BWI Group

.Honda Motor Co., Ltd.

.Brembo S.p.

.NXP Semiconductors NV

.Continental AG

