MX51 Unveils 0.99% Transaction Fee In Collaboration With Posapt

POSApt Partners with MX51

MELBOURNE, VICTORIA, AUSTRALIA, February 1, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Clayton, Melbourne - MX51, a market-leading payment solution provider announces a 0.99% transaction fee in payment processing through its seamless integration with POSApt 's POS and E-commerce solutions, setting a new standard in the industry.MX51 specialises in providing a white-labelled Payments-as-a-Service (PaaS) platform to merchant service providers such as merchant banks, payment service providers and acquirers. The company's services span from initial contact to product implementation, with experienced support teams offering Level 1 to Level 3 support and dedicated Customer Success Managers for white glove service.Their Point-of-Sale (POS) integration solution allows merchants to effortlessly connect their POS systems with payment terminals in seconds, enhancing the efficiency of both online and offline transactions. With over 100 POS and PMS integrations available, MX51 caters to various industries, including hospitality and retail.In collaboration with POSApt, MX51 takes the next leap forward, combining its expertise in seamless POS integration with POSApt's all-in-one POS system for businesses, such as restaurants, cafes, and retail stores.In response to this collaboration, the CEO of POSApt & VolgAI , Sam Timalsina, expresses enthusiasm for the joint effort and its potential impact on the payment processing landscape:"We are thrilled to join forces with MX51 in this revolutionary integration that brings unmatched efficiency and an unmatched 0.99% transaction fee across our POS and e-commerce solutions. This collaboration exemplifies our commitment to providing businesses with cutting-edge solutions, simplifying operations, and driving success in an ever-evolving market." - Sam Timalsina.POSApt is a cloud-based POS and e-commerce solution provider in Australia offering advanced features such as table booking, multi-payment support, inventory management, business analytics and enhanced customer relationship management.The integration of MX51 with POSApt E-Commerce brings unparalleled synergy, offering user-friendly integration for both standalone online stores and combined in-store and online setups. The synchronisation streamlines inventory, orders, and product information, enhancing efficiency and saving time for businesses.Merchants opting for the MX51 and POSApt integration will benefit from a measly 0.99% transaction fee, providing a cost-effective solution for seamless and secure payment processing.MX51 and POSApt continue to lead the way in revolutionising payment processing, offering innovative solutions that empower businesses to thrive in today's dynamic market.For media inquiries, please contact:MX51...POSApt...+61 433 594 555

