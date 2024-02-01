Visa And Fibank Unveil Exclusive Paris 2024 Olympic And Paralympic-Themed Cards

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Visa and Fibank Exclusive Paris 2024 Olympic and Paralympic-Themed Cards

SOFIA, BULGARIA, February 1, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Visa and Fibank are joining forces in Bulgaria for the second consecutive Olympic Games to launch exclusive debit and credit cards with a design dedicated to the upcoming Olympic and Paralympic Games Paris 2024. The distinctive cards, which are set to be unveiled in a series of events and promotional campaigns in the first half of the year, offer Fibank customers the opportunity to enjoy unique benefits. In addition to the stylish design and functionality, Visa credit Gold cardholders will be eligible to participate in a special raffle with prizes exclusively tied to the Olympic and Paralympic Games, adding an extra layer of excitement to this major sporting event.

Visa, Worldwide Payment Technology Partner of the Olympic and Paralympic Games, and Fibank, Official Partner of the Bulgarian Olympic Committee announced a partnership to create unique debit and credit cards with the official design of the upcoming Olympic and Paralympic Games Paris 2024.

" The partnership between Visa and Fibank represents another step in our commitment to innovation and transformation in the world of fintech. Together with Fibank, we provide customers with the opportunity to carry with them not only the convenience of payments, but also a symbol of their connection with one of the most prestigious sports events – the Olympic and Paralympic Games. Our partnership reflects our constant commitment to innovation and our desire to create exceptional experiences for our users," shared Krasimira Raycheva, Country Manager, Visa, Bulgaria.

"As a result of our long-term partnership with Visa Bulgaria, together we decided to present to our customers a new generation of debit and credit cards. These cards not only stand out with their special design dedicated to the Olympic and Paralympic Games in Paris, but also send a clear message for our support to Bulgarian athletes and Olympians and Paralympians. We wish to emphasize the values and spirit that the Olympic and Paralympic Games carry within themselves - promoting tolerance and mutual understanding between nations. With the new and stylish design of the Visa cards offered by Fibank, each of our customers will have the opportunity to carry with him a piece of the emotion of the Olympic and Paralympic Games, which will remind him that there are many more things that unite us," said Mr. Nikola Bakalov, CEO and Board Chairman of Fibank.



Credit and debit card designs will feature:

. Debit card - The embodiment of one of the most emblematic symbols of Paris and France – the Eiffel Tower, which rises proudly above the city of lights.

. Credit card (gold) – Depicting the majestic Arc de Triomphe, a symbol of victory and triumph.



