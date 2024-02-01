Private Practice Champion SPP Dental Partners Expands Into Nevada

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Dr. Jason Downey becomes the first doctor partner in Nevada to join SPP Dental.

LAS VEGAS, NV, UNITED STATES, January 31, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- January 15, 2024, Las Vegas, NV- SPP Dental Partners announced its partnership with cosmetic dentist Jason Downey, DDS, marking their first move into the state of Nevada.

The milestone builds on the company's strong footprint in both California and Washington and signals an exciting focus on expansion in the coming months.

“What we're seeing is a strong desire for private practices to receive on-going practice support that doesn't compromise their ownership or autonomy,” shares CEO and Co-Founder Dr. Weston Spencer.

“Doctors are waking up to the fact that private practice provides the optimal solution for patient care, personal freedom, and even long-term wealth creation. This is something that DSOs just can't match.”

SPP Dental Partners was born as a response to the surge in dental service organizations over the past decade. Its mission is to empower private practices to compete and thrive against larger, and better-funded, DSOs.

Dr. Jason L. Downey explained, "What's so different about SPP is that it's doctor founded and doctor led. It's not some soulless corporation that only cares about the bottom line. It's a tight-knit community of doctors that are eager and willing to help."

SPP Dental Partners empowers private practice doctors to grow their practice, build wealth as joint owners of SPP, and create a flexible lifestyle without giving up autonomy or ownership. Partners receive on-going support in the form of human resources, billing, marketing, inventory management, business development, and more. For more information, visit: .

