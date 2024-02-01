Houthi assaults lead to significant drop in container shipping in Red Sea

(MENAFN) In a recent announcement, the International Monetary Fund (IMF) disclosed a noteworthy 30 percent reduction in maritime container transportation through the Red Sea over the past year. This decline is directly linked to the escalating series of attacks by Yemeni Houthi rebels on commercial vessels off the coast of Yemen, presenting an increasing threat to maritime security in the region.



Jihad Azour, the Regional Director for the Middle East and Central Asia at the IMF, underscored the significant repercussions on shipping activity in the Red Sea. He emphasized that container shipments, constituting the majority of maritime traffic, experienced a substantial 30 percent decline. Azour also highlighted that the decrease in trade further accelerated at the onset of 2024.



Data from the IMF's Port Watch platform revealed an alarming 37 percent drop in navigation volume through the Suez Canal, a critical waterway connecting the Red Sea to the Mediterranean. This decline was observed during the period from January 1 to 16, 2024, in comparison to the corresponding timeframe in the previous year.



The primary cause of this decline can be traced to a series of more than 35 attacks launched by Houthi rebels since November 19. These attacks specifically targeted ships in the Red Sea and the Gulf of Aden, a situation confirmed by the Pentagon. The resulting disruptions have had a significant impact on maritime traffic in this strategically vital region, through which approximately 12 percent of global trade passes. Beyond the immediate concerns for maritime security, the situation highlights broader implications for global trade and economic activities.

