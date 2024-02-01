National Football Team Mission In Doha Celebrates King's Birthday

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Doha, Jan. 30 (Petra) -- The national football team mission in Doha celebrated on Tuesday evening the 62nd birthday of His Majesty King Abdullah II, which falls today.The head of the Football Association's executive body, HRH Prince Ali bin Al Hussein, attended the ceremony with the team's players at the hotel where the team is staying.The players expressed their wishes to His Majesty for continued good health.On Friday, the national team will play the Tajikistan team in the quarterfinals of the AFC Asian Cup, currently being held in Qatar, after beating the Iraqi team in the round of 16 yesterday.