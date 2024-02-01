Jordan Partakes In Arab Youth And Sports Council Meetings In Cairo

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Cairo, Jan. 30 (Petra) -- Jordan participated in meetings of the technical committees of the Arab Youth and Sports Council, chaired by Minister of Youth Muhammad Salameh Al-Nabulsi.The meetings are being held in preparation for the 47th ordinary session of the Arab Youth and Sports Council and its Executive Office, scheduled to be held in February of this year.Assistant Secretary-General of the League and Head of the Social Affairs Sector, Ambassador Haifa Abu Ghazala, said that this session witnessed proposals in a number of new areas, including youth and artificial intelligence, which Jordan chose, and its proposal on "entrepreneurship in the Arab-Chinese sports and youth field."Abu Ghazala added that the meetings of the Youth Committee and the Sports Committee discussed the youth and sports topics and activities that were submitted by member states and the General Secretariat of the League of Arab States for implementation in 2024.She noted that the committees issued their recommendations on most of the topics presented to them in preparation for submitting them to the next meeting of the Executive Office of the Arab Youth and Sports Council and then to the ministerial council for approval.