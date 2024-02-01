Former Pakistan PM Imran Khan Sentenced To 10 Years

Amman, Jan. 30 (Petra) -- A Pakistani court on Tuesday sentenced former Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan to 10 years in prison for leaking state secrets, just days before general elections.Pakistan's PTI party said the special court convicted Khan, 71, of publishing the contents of a secret cable sent by Pakistan's ambassador to Washington to the government in Islamabad.Former Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi was also sentenced to 10 years in prison in the same case.

