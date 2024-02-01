FM Receives Phone Call From Iraqi Counterpart

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Jan. 30 (Petra) -- Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs and Expatriates Ayman Safadi received a phone call on Tuesday from Iraqi Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Fuad Hussein.The Iraqi Foreign Minister confirmed Iraq's condemnation of the attack that targeted an outpost on the Jordanian-Syrian border on Sunday, which resulted in the killing of three soldiers and the injury of others from the US forces that cooperate with the Jordan Armed Forces (JAF)-Arab Army in combating terrorism and securing borders.The two ministers affirmed the depth of the fraternal relations between the two countries, the common keenness on the security of the two brotherly countries, and the continuation of their cooperation in order to reduce regional escalation and enhance the security and stability of the region.Jordan had condemned the terrorist attack within its territory and expressed the Kingdom's condolences to the United States for the victims of the attack and its wishes for the wounded a speedy recovery.