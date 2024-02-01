Armenia formally attains full membership status in ICC

(MENAFN) In the early hours of Thursday, Armenia formally attained full membership status in the International Criminal Court (ICC), marking a significant milestone as the ratification of the Rome Statute, which established the court, came into effect on February 1st.



With this development, Armenia joins the ranks of 123 other state parties that have acceded to the Rome Statute, signifying its commitment to the principles and objectives outlined within the statute. Among the Eastern European nations, Armenia stands as the 19th state to become a member of the ICC, further enhancing the court's regional representation and influence.



The decision for Armenia to join the ICC was set in motion last October when the Armenian parliament passed legislation ratifying the Rome Statute, thereby acknowledging the jurisdiction of the ICC within its national legal framework. This legislative step underscored Armenia's dedication to upholding international justice and accountability for serious crimes under international law.



Subsequently, in November, the requisite documentation for Armenia's accession to the ICC was transmitted to the court's administration, formalizing the country's commitment to engage actively with the ICC and its judicial processes.



Armenia's accession to the ICC holds significant implications for both the country and the broader international community.



By becoming a member of the ICC, Armenia not only reaffirms its commitment to the rule of law and human rights but also strengthens the global framework for combating impunity and addressing grave violations of international humanitarian law. This milestone reflects Armenia's willingness to contribute to the advancement of international justice and underscores its proactive stance in promoting accountability and the protection of human rights on the world stage.



In correspondence addressed to the court, Armenian Foreign Minister Ararat Mirzoyan vowed that "the Republic of Armenia commits to cooperate with the Court fully and without delay."

