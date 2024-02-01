National Industry Is Living Its Golden Age, Says Industry Chambers President

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Jan. 30 (Petra) -- President of the Jordan and Amman Chambers of Industry Fathi Jaghbir said that His Majesty King Abdullah II is the main supporter of the Jordanian industry, as he always directs to remove the obstacles facing the industry and find ways to support it, which contributes to strengthening its role in boosting the national economy and Jordanian employment.In a statement issued on Tuesday, Jaghbir said that the national industry is living its golden age today, due to the support and attention it receives from His Majesty the King. The Jordanian industry is proud to be working to achieve His Majesty's call for self-reliance by developing Jordanian industries and diversifying them. The COVID-19 pandemic proved the ability of national industries to meet the basic needs of citizens despite the disruption of international supply chains.He pointed out that His Majesty has repeatedly emphasized, in various local and international forums, the potential and capabilities of the national industries that qualify Jordan to be a regional center in various strategic and valuable industries. This was clearly reflected in the Economic Modernization Vision (EMV), which placed the industrial sector and its sub-sectors at the top of the priorities of the value sectors that contribute to achieving the EMV goals and promoting economic development.He noted that Jordanian products have achieved tremendous leaps since His Majesty took office. They have managed to reach about 1.5 billion consumers in more than 148 markets around the world.Jaghbir stated that the industrial sector has also achieved qualitative leaps in terms of production. The sector's value added increased from about JD1 billion in 1998 to about JD7.33 billion in 2022. This can also be seen from the increase in the contribution of the industrial sector by about 19% of GDP to reach about 21.7% in 2022. He added that these major leaps and developments have enabled the sector to be considered a strategic, promising sector and a leader in the efforts of economic development made by His Majesty.He explained that the number of industrial establishments increased from 4,000 establishments in 1999 to more than 18,000 today, spread across the Kingdom. This confirms the efforts of the Hashemite leadership in attracting foreign investments and improving the investment environment in the Kingdom.Jaghbir stressed that the industry has today become an attractive destination for both local and foreign investments, with the volume of industrial investment reaching about JD15 billion, and the registered capital of all its establishments doubling to reach more than JD4.54 billion, distributed among its industrial and handicraft establishments.