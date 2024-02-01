Electricity Load Hits 3,980MW Tuesday Evening

Amman, Jan. 30 (Petra) - The maximum electricity load recorded on Tuesday evening reached 3,980 megawatts, according to the National Electric Power Company (NEPCO).The maximum electricity load observed this winter season was 4,015 megawatts.The highest power load in the history of the Kingdom was registered in August at 4,220 megawatts.

Legal Disclaimer:

MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.