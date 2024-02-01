IOM: 100 People Have Died In The Mediterranean Since The Beginning Of The Year

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Amman, January 30 (Petra) -- Over 100 people have died or disappeared in the central and eastern Mediterranean since the beginning of 2024, according to the International Organisation for Migration (IOM).The Director-General of IOM, Amy Pope, said during the Italian-African conference in Rome last night that the number of people killed in the sea is more than double the number recorded in the same period in 2023, which is the deadliest year for migrants who take the sea to Europe since 2016.Pope added that the number of dead and missing people increased from 2,048 people in 2021 to 3,041 in 2023, according to IOM's "Missing Migrants Project" initiative.She stressed that the new record is a "stark" reminder that a comprehensive approach that includes safe and regular pathways is the only solution to help migrants and countries.