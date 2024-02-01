Agriculture Minister Talks Using Water Generated From Gas Stations

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Amman, January 30 (Petra) -- Agriculture Minister Khaled Hneifat Tuesday said his Ministry is considering expanding using water generated from gas stations in irrigating artificial forests and planting forest trees suitable for the desert environment.In a meeting with the Chairman of the Energy and Minerals Authority, Ziad Saaida, and representatives of gas stations on the desert road, Hneifat discussed the national afforestation plan and ongoing work of industrial forests across the Kingdom and reviewed the path for the Silver Jubilee Forest in the Qatraneh District.Hneifat talked about establishing a wool factory and a desert nursery by expanding the exploitation of water produced from gas stations.Saaida and representatives of the stations expressed readiness to cooperate with the Ministry, secure recycled water produced by the stations and provide assistance and permanent coordination.